snoop dogg
Getty Image
Music

Snoop Dogg Will Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023 With Gloria Estefan, Sade, And More

Is there anything Snoop Dogg hasn’t accomplished in his thirty-year career? Over the past few years, the rapper has expanded his business empire to include acquiring his former record label, opening a Funko Pop store, starting a pet clothing line, and of course, collaborating on a cannabis line. The musician has surely come a long way since writing out his song lyrics on typewriter.

That said, the Long Beach native is still experiencing a career first, having been named by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as one of its latest inductees. The class of 2023 inductees will also include musical trailblazers Sade, Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose.

When discussing the annual event, SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch… nothing. It all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

He added, “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

In fact, with her induction, Gloria Estefan will become the first Latin woman to enter the ranks.

The ceremonial event is slated for Thursday, June 15th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. To purchase tickets, click here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×