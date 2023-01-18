Is there anything Snoop Dogg hasn’t accomplished in his thirty-year career? Over the past few years, the rapper has expanded his business empire to include acquiring his former record label, opening a Funko Pop store, starting a pet clothing line, and of course, collaborating on a cannabis line. The musician has surely come a long way since writing out his song lyrics on typewriter.

That said, the Long Beach native is still experiencing a career first, having been named by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as one of its latest inductees. The class of 2023 inductees will also include musical trailblazers Sade, Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose.

When discussing the annual event, SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch… nothing. It all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

He added, “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

In fact, with her induction, Gloria Estefan will become the first Latin woman to enter the ranks.

ONLY ON CBS MORNINGS: Meet the seven new members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Gloria Estefan is the first Hispanic woman to be inducted and is joined by Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg, Liz Rose, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Sade. pic.twitter.com/78jhATFrJT — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 18, 2023

The ceremonial event is slated for Thursday, June 15th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. To purchase tickets, click here.