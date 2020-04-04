A well-known name in Compton and in hip-hop in general, Problem has had quite an active and long-running musical career. Following a decade-long mixtape run, the rapper dropped his debut album, Selfish in 2017, and he later followed up with S2 in 2018. Now he’s side-stepping into the film lane with his a short film, A Compton Story.

The short finds Problem traversing through Compton as he comically places himself in risky situations, hoping that his good behavior will be rewarded. In addition to being written and executive produced by Problem, actor and comedian Mike Epps serves as the narrator, while TDE’s president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, is also listed as an executive producer.

The light-hearted tone of the short film is also reflected in the film’s poster, which has the film’s title stylized to mimic that of the Toy Story series; it also has a subtitle that reads, “Compton… Where Anything Can Happen!” In addition to help from Mike Epps and TDE’s Punch, the film also includes appearances from Snoop Dogg, actor Jackie Long, and more. A number of songs from Problem’s discography also serve as the soundtrack for the film.

A Compton Story is out now exclusively on Tidal. To watch the film, click here.