Snoop Dogg Questioned Ari Lennox’s Choice To Wear A Wig And Fans Are Not Having It

The nationwide quarantine has led to an increased amount of both indoor activity and social media entertainment.Ari Lennox has been keeping her fans entertained through her comical Instagram Live sessions, and she went live again Wednesday to showcase her struggles securing her new wig. Clearly dissatisfied by the way it looked on her, Ari requested help from her viewers, repeatedly asking, “So I guess I gotta cut more lace?” before jokingly getting frustrated by their responses.

The Shaderoom reposted the video of Ari’s wig struggle to their Instagram page, which led to ommenting on the video, Snoop Dogg said, “Grow your own hair what happened to those.” Fans were not happy with his response, as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Welcome back to the show, Snoop” pic.twitter.com/Tg3nDvhrzE — Virginia’s Very Own ☀️ (@Dxrryl2Times) April 1, 2020

Imagine trying to pull the "grow your own hair" rhetoric to Ari Lennox, lol. Snoop Dogg should stfu. pic.twitter.com/lpzUjQCJHp — the indigo nuisance🌌 (@Ydennekindigo) April 1, 2020

Ari Lennox literally wears her real hair 24/7. & The minute she wants to play around in a wig here comes Snoop Dogg’s crusty Cryptkeeper ass talking about “grow your own hair 🤷🏽‍♀️”. Like, she doesn’t have a head full of hair on her head. Who even asked his crusty ass??? — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) April 1, 2020

Whether or not Ari took offense to Snoop’s comments remains to be seen. However, she did exhibit a great sense of humor about them in a post to Instagram. She shared a picture of what ironically appears to be a fairer-skinned Snoop Dogg in a wig, with a caption that read, “Uncle I just…I just thought we had an understanding…”

Snoop’s comments come just a month after he was widely criticized for his response to Gayle King’s Kobe Question, which led to Ari Lennox defending him. He later made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to apologize for his comments, but it looks like he’ll be heading there once more.