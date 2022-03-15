Pusha T And His Brother No Malice Mourn The Death Of Their Father

Pusha T is currently preparing to release his fourth solo album It’s Not Dry Yet. While things have been going smoothly for him so far, thanks to the project’s lead single “Diet Coke,” Pusha and his brother No Malice are now dealing with a heavy loss in their lives. The rappers, who were once united as the rap duo Clipse, took to their respective Instagram pages to announce that their father Gene Elliott Thornton Sr. passed away over the weekend.

“I love you Dad…you taught me to remain poised, to always be calculated, to be prideful, and to respect hustle and hard work but to know the difference between the two,” Pusha T wrote on his Instagram post. “I am who I am because of you and I’ve always been proud to be your son. We are all gonna miss you… R.I.P. Gene Elliott Thornton Sr. P.S. We all know what this is abt, kiss my mom for me…[heart emoji].”

No Malice’s message to his late father was just as touching as his brother’s own. “You told me Psalm 34:19 was your favorite verse,” he wrote. “Right now, I clutch it with both hands. We all love you dad. You were everything a father is supposed to be. ‘Many are the afflictions of the righteous: But the LORD delivereth him out of them ALL.’ Psalm‬ ‭34:19‬ ‭KJV‬‬ #TogetherAgain #Jesus #Salvation.”

Pusha T and No Malice’s messages come four months after their mother passed away. Pusha shared the news in a post back in November. “I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grand baby,” he wrote at the time. “We all are gonna miss you. R.I.P.”

