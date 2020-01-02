Pusha T Addresses Rumors About A Clipse Reunion Album In 2020

2019 was an unexpectedly big year for Clipse, the hip-hop duo featuring Pusha T and No Malice that has been mostly inactive for the past decade, and whose most recent album, Til The Casket Drops, came out in 2009. Both rappers have given more focus to their solo careers over the past ten years, but they reunited on Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King, guesting on “Use This Gospel.”

This new activity from the dormant group has people speculating about a possible comeback project from the brothers. An unverified Instagram page that claims to be for Re-Up Gang Records (in reference to Re-Up Gang, a group that features Clipse and Ab-Liva) shared a photo of Pusha and No Malice as children and wrote, “NEW YEAR. NEW CLIPSE ALBUM. 2020 PYREX VISION #reupgang #theclipse #2020.” Pusha himself took to the comments to shut down that rumor, writing, “Wishful thinking…but see y’all at Something In The Water for sure.”

No Malice previously expressed interest in a full-blown Clipse reunion, saying in a 2016 interview, “Imma tell you that I learned to never say never, and I don’t shut the door on anything. I really don’t. In fact, I would like to see Clipse do it. I’ve said it before, my brother and I would definitely make clown soup out of all these MCs. Now that much I know.”