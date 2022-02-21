On a new episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Pusha T revealed that Jay-Z will be on his next album. After talking about his history with the iconic rapper, he mentioned having three songs with him, including the time they worked together on Kanye West’s “So Appalled,” their 2016 collaboration “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” and then said the other is “something from my new album.”

Almost a year ago, he revealed that the album was nearly complete. “I’m working on the album right now,” he said. “I haven’t titled it. Probably 12 [songs]. I usually don’t do a lot of extras. I feel like I have some extras right now but I’m gonna keep 12… I gotta go sit in with ‘Ye for a little bit but other than that it’s just these 12.” He also promised it would be the “the best album that drops in 2021,” and said that he was just waiting to finish the collaboration with Kanye West, which ended up being the first single, “Diet Coke,” that came out just last month. Before releasing it, he teased it with a cryptic (and funny) Instagram post that featured a snippet of the track, which sent the internet into a frenzy of speculation.

Watch the full interview above.