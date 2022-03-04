Pusha T’s newest single “Diet Coke” has some legs, and he’s using them to go the distance. Last night, the Virginia rapper stopped by the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to deliver a snow-capped performance of his latest track. Decked out in all-black from his puffer coat to his climbing boots, Pusha delivered his performance in front of a screen depicting a wind-blown, snow-covered landscape as faux flakes fell from the ceiling of the studio. To add to the effect, the camera begins with a tight shot on Pusha’s face, only revealing the full tableau toward the end of the song.

“Diet Coke” is Pusha’s first new solo single since 2018, when he released his Grammy-nominated collaborative album with Kanye West, Daytona. The song appears to be the first from Pusha’s upcoming fourth studio album, which he says is due sometime this year. While details remain sparse, he has revealed that the new album will contain a collaboration with Jay-Z. Also, last night, he released another new single with Nigo, “Hear Me Clearly.” Whenever the new album actually does drop, it appears there’s a strong possibility it’ll live up to his promise to top Daytona.

Watch Pusha T’s snow-capped “Diet Coke” performance from The Late Show above.