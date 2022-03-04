We’re just a few weeks removed from DJ and fashion designer Nigo’s upcoming album I Know Nigo. The project has promised features from Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, the Teriyaki Boyz, and more. He’s built up anticipation for the project with “Ayra” and “Want It Bad” which feature ASAP Rocky and Kid Cudi respectively. To keep the momentum alive, Nigo returns with “Hear Me Clearly,” his third single from the project. This time, the track is led by vocals from Pusha T.

The track is driven by cut-throat raps from Pusha T who uses the song’s haunting production to deliver scathing lyrical attack for listeners. Along with “Ayra” and “Want It Bad,” “Hear Me Crazy” grants enough excitement to fans for what’s to come on I Know Nigo. Additionally, it boosts the anticipation behind Pusha’s fourth solo album, which is reportedly titled It’s Not Dry Yet. So far, Pusha has released one song from the project, “Diet Coke,” which is produced by Kanye West and 88 Key. A music video featuring Kanye was also released for the track.

You scroll up to the video above to listen to “Hear Me Clearly.”

