After teasing the video for his new song “Diet Coke” via Elliott Wilson’s Twitter, Pusha T has released the full video in all its glory. In the video, Pusha is joined by Kanye West, who vibes out in the background as Pusha performs the song with his usual wild-eyed enthusiasm. Aesthetically, it’s a clean look, shot in black and white in front of a white backdrop that keeps the focus resolutely on the two stars. The white background also works thematically, if you get my drift.

The video’s release completes an immaculate rollout for Pusha’s first solo single since his 2018, Kanye-produced album Daytona plugged him back into the forefront of rap fans’ collective consciousness as one of the rappers that most bear watching in the streaming era. Daytona was a critical hit, considered by many to be the best rap album of 2018, while its heat-seeking intro Infrared sparked the career redefining feud between Pusha T and Drake.

And while Pusha refocused his efforts since then on establishing himself as more of a force on the business side of hip-hop, fans haven’t stopped clamoring for more new music from the Virginia veteran. While he’s given periodic updates that point to multiple projects with the likes of Tyler The Creator and Madlib, he guarantees that his next project (from which “Diet Coke” presumably hails) will absolutely top his last.

Watch Pusha T’s “Diet Coke” video featuring Kanye West above.