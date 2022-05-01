Pusha T’s resume is filled with notable accomplishments. He’s delivered excellent projects as a solo artist and as a part of his Clipse duo with his brother Malice. The latter produced classics like Lord Willin’ and Hell Hath No Fury. As a solo act, Pusha T was often in the conversation for best rap album of the year with projects like 2013’s My Name Is My Name and he earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album in 2018 with Daytona. With that being said, there’s no doubt that Pusha is a very accomplished rapper and his list of impressive feats continues to grow thanks to his new album, It’s Almost Dry.

At long last, Pusha earned his first No. 1 album with It’s Almost Dry after it topped the Billboard 200 chart dated May 7, 2022. Pusha’s fourth solo album debuted at No. 1 with 55,000 album units sold in its first week. That number is comprised of 45,500 streaming equivalent album units and 9,000 pure album sales. With It’s Almost Dry and its 12 tracks going No. 1, it becomes the second-shortest album by track length, falling behind Stray Kids’ Oddinary and its 7 songs, to top the Billboard 200 in 2022. Additionally, it’s the first rap album with 12 or fewer tracks to go No. 1 since J. Cole’s The Off Season did so last spring.

Billboard also notes that It’s Almost Dry had the smallest week for a rap album’s debut at No. 1 since NF topped the chart in 2017 with Perception. That album sold about 100 units less than It’s Almost Dry.