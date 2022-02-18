Pusha T has been signed to GOOD Music since 2010, shortly before the release of Kanye West’s fifth album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy where he appeared on two tracks: “So Appalled” and “Runaway.” During his time with GOOD Music, Pusha T has released three albums: My Name Is My Name, King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, and Daytona. Pusha will also release his upcoming fourth album, rumored to be titled It’s Not Dry Yet, on the label, but before that happens, he revealed a special thing that Kanye did for him.

Pusha T explains why he posted his contract with Kanye West on Complex w/ Speedy Morman pic.twitter.com/uOz39OvZ4N — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 17, 2022

During an interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, Pusha T revealed the purpose of the contract between him and Kanye that he shared on Instagram last month. “Actually, the contract was just [Kanye] signing over my profits from my back-catalog and the profits for this album as well,” Pusha said. “Just straight to me. It wasn’t anything bad… He was just like, ‘Nah, you take the money.’ If that don’t show you that that’s your bro, I don’t know what else gon’ show you… It was very honorable.”

The interview came as Pusha prepares to release his fourth solo album It’s Not Dry Yet. So far, we’ve only received the project’s lead single, “Diet Coke.” The song was released with a music video that featured Kanye West who produced the track with 88-Keys.

You can view the contract and watch Pusha T speak about it in the posts above.