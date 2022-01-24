Pusha T‘s penchant for provocation apparently remains untempered by the four years and global pandemic that have taken place since his last album, 2018’s Daytona. The Virginia Beach rapper teased what many took to be a potential album cover on his Instagram Sunday, along with a video of Push performing a snippet of what appears to be a new track that could end up on his upcoming project. And, as in 2018, when he stirred controversy for using a photo of Whitney Houston’s trashed hotel room as the cover for Daytona, it looks like he’s using another pop star’s imagery to promote his latest work.

In Pusha’s latest Instagram post — and his only one, after he seemingly archived the rest of his profile overnight — a photo of a woman has her face obscured by a pile of white powder. However, it didn’t take long for fans to figure out that the woman in the photograph is none other than Lana Del Rey, who’s been known to reference cocaine in her music throughout her career as well (although, not nearly as much as Pusha). Meanwhile, over on Twitter, a number of snippets cropped up, culled from various celebrities’ Instagram Stories, each featuring Push rapping along to one of his new songs at a party attended by Kanye West and Pusha’s manager Steven Victor.

Ye and Pusha T in Paris tonight (1.23.22) pic.twitter.com/RhyquOCCnn — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) January 23, 2022

Does this mean Pusha’s next album is coming soon? Stay tuned to find out.