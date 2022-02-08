Pusha T Returns With ‘Diet Coke,’ A Blistering Single About His Favorite Subject

The weather this winter might be wonky, but today a snowstorm finally blew in bringing with it a blistering blizzard of the powdery white stuff. Of course, we’re talking about Pusha T’s new song “Diet Coke” here, so maybe don’t get it near your face.

The veteran Virginian rapper returned today with the new single after a long hiatus to deliver his first solo song in nearly four years (not counting the Adidas commercial he did for Damian Lillard’s shoe in 2020). Yesterday, Elliott Wilson got the hype train started by tweeting out a snippet of the new song — which is produced by 88 Keys and Kanye West — along with a clip of the upcoming music video.

Shot in greyscale, the video sees Pusha and his G.O.O.D. Music benefactor Kanye dancing to the song against a white background. Just that clip was enough to set Push’s name trending on Twitter for the next several hours as fans stated their excitement for more of the former Clipse member’s signature drug talk. Ever self-aware, Pusha himself joked that he “raps abt more… well you know.”

Although “Diet Coke” is Pusha T’s first solo song in a while, he’s cropped up on a number of collaborations in the meantime, including Babyface Ray’s “Dancing With The Devil,” Pop Smoke’s “The Vision,” and Alicia Keys’ “Plentiful.” Meanwhile, he’s also working on his own new album, which he promises will top 2018’s Daytona.

Listen to Pusha T’s new song “Diet Coke” above.