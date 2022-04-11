Pusha T is gearing up to release his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, in the coming weeks and to help promote the new project, he sat down for an hour-long interview with radio personality Charlamagne The God to discuss his new music, fatherhood, and a variety of other topics. In the course of the conversation, Pusha explained why he thinks It’s Almost Dry will be an “untouchable” body of work, crediting the album’s producers: Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

“I had the best of both worlds in regard to production,” he muses. “In regard to two people who actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me.” Of course, Pharrell Williams was one of Pusha’s earliest supporters, signing Pusha’s group Clipse to his Star Trak Records imprint in the early 2000s, where the duo released three albums before splitting in 2010. It was then that Pusha signed to Kanye’s label G.O.O.D. Music, where he released three albums, including the critically acclaimed 2018 album Daytona, two mixtapes, and an EP.

“Just from that aspect,” Push continues, “I feel like this body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavily on either side. It’s like you get the whole spectrum — probably my most well-rounded body of work.” That contrast has been most clearly visible in the two singles Push has released from the album: the Kanye West-featuring “Diet Coke,” which was produced by longtime West ally 88 Keys, and the Jay-Z-featuring “Neck And Wrist,” produced by Pharrell. Both singles have certainly heightened the hype surrounding his upcoming release, even though he hasn’t announced a release date yet.

You can watch the full interview with Charlamagne above.