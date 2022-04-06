It’s only a matter of time until Pusha T finally releases his anticipated fourth album, tentatively titled It’s Not Dry Yet. He’s spent all of 2022 promoting it through his own music or guest features, with both proving that he hasn’t lost a step and that he’s ready to enter his name into the Best Rap Album of 2022 conversation. So far this year, Pusha T has released the Kanye West and 88 Keys-produced “Diet Coke,” along with a video that features him beside West. He’s also contributed to Nigo’s recent album I Know Nigo! both as a solo act and as a member of Clipse, his rap duo with brother No Malice.

Now, Pusha T’s back with another presumed single from It’s Not Dry Yet and it features quite the heavyweight rapper. He and Jay-Z have reunited for their new song “Neck And Wrist.” It’s their first track since their 2016 release “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” As expected, “Neck And Wrist,” which is produced by Pharrell, includes raps focused on Pusha’s favorite topic while both rappers also take a moment to flex about their careers.

The new song arrives after Pusha T teamed up with Arby’s for a ruthless diss track, one that was reportedly worth over $8 million in advertising money, aimed at McDonald’s. As for Jay-Z, he’s set to co-produce the upcoming Netflix film Teddy, which will also be directed by Kid Cudi.

You can listen to “Neck And Wrist” in the video above.