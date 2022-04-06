Pusha T Announces His New Album’s Title And Upcoming Tour Dates

Say what you want about Pusha T, the rollout for his upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Daytona has been nothing short of immaculate. After releasing “Diet Coke” featuring Kanye West and “Neck And Wrist” featuring Jay-Z as singles, the Virginia coke rap veteran has revealed the album’s title and the dates of its accompanying tour. The album will be called It’s Almost Dry while the tour will start at the end of May and run through mid-June.

Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRY Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you… TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8 👃👃👃 pic.twitter.com/pCx0JOZ3zg — King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 6, 2022

In addition to releasing “Diet Coke” and “Neck And Wrist” as singles, Push also timed some of his recent features and brand partnerships perfectly to promote the album. In March, he teamed up with Arby’s to issue a “Spicy Fish Diss” to McDonald’s, resulting in a reported $8 million of advertising worth to the sandwich purveyors. Apparently, when Arby’s’ commercials tout that “we have the meats,” they meant rap beef too.

Meanwhile, Pusha also appears on Nigo’s recent comeback album, I Know Nigo, contributing verses to both the Clipse reunion song “Punch Bowl” and his own solo offering “Hear Me Clearly.”

Check out Pusha T’s upcoming tour dates below and stay tuned for the release date of It’s Almost Dry.

05/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/1 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/2 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

06/4 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

06/5 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

06/7 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/8 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

06/15 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

06/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

06/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

08/19 — London, England @ All Points East