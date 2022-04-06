Pusha T Announces His New Album’s Title And Upcoming Tour Dates

Say what you want about Pusha T, the rollout for his upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Daytona has been nothing short of immaculate. After releasing “Diet Coke” featuring Kanye West and “Neck And Wrist” featuring Jay-Z as singles, the Virginia coke rap veteran has revealed the album’s title and the dates of its accompanying tour. The album will be called It’s Almost Dry while the tour will start at the end of May and run through mid-June.
Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRY
Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you…
TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8
👃👃👃 pic.twitter.com/pCx0JOZ3zg
— King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 6, 2022
In addition to releasing “Diet Coke” and “Neck And Wrist” as singles, Push also timed some of his recent features and brand partnerships perfectly to promote the album. In March, he teamed up with Arby’s to issue a “Spicy Fish Diss” to McDonald’s, resulting in a reported $8 million of advertising worth to the sandwich purveyors. Apparently, when Arby’s’ commercials tout that “we have the meats,” they meant rap beef too.
Meanwhile, Pusha also appears on Nigo’s recent comeback album, I Know Nigo, contributing verses to both the Clipse reunion song “Punch Bowl” and his own solo offering “Hear Me Clearly.”
Check out Pusha T’s upcoming tour dates below and stay tuned for the release date of It’s Almost Dry.
05/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/1 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/2 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
06/4 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
06/5 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
06/7 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/8 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
06/15 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
06/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
06/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
06/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
08/19 — London, England @ All Points East