Q-Tip Celebrates His 50th Birthday By Announcing Three Upcoming Solo Albums

A Tribe Called Quest officially disbanded in 1998, but rapper Q-Tip went on to have an illustrious solo career. The rapper put out his debut solo LP Amplified just a year after the group’s split. The album went Gold and Q-Tip waited several years to offer a follow-up. In 2016, Tribe briefly reunited for the record We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. Now, Q-Tip is ready to reignite his solo career.

Celebrating his 50th birthday, Q-Tip made a big announcement. Tip has been teasing his album The Last Zulu for quite some time now, and it looks as though that’s not the only thing he’s been working on. Along with The Last Zulu, Tip is effectively doubling his solo discography and releasing two more albums.

Q-Tip took to social media to make the three-LP album announcement. While playing a funky bass groove alongside a beat, Q-Tip revealed the titles to three new solo albums in a superimposed message. The rapper disclosed he is gearing up for the release of Algorhythms, Riot Diaries, and The Last Zulu. Though the rapper didn’t unveil a firm release date, Tip said the albums are on the way. “Thank u god willing I will get with u soon,” he wrote alongside the album announcement.

Watch Q-Tip’s album announcement above.