Earlier this weekend, rapper Quando Rondo was reported to have been shot. A member of Rondo’s team later released a statement saying that Rondo was involved in a shooting, however, was not shot himself, noting, “Quando was involved in a shooting yesterday evening [Friday] which resulted in the untimely death of another’s young man’s life; he himself didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe.”

According to Fox 11 News, investigators have since concluded that the three prime suspects of the shooting intended to shoot Rondo.

“A wild scene here as investigators say the apparent target of this deadly gunfire, a rapper of from the Atlanta area — they say a pretty well-known rapper, too — in this area along with a second person in this back Cadillac Escalade — may have been a relative, may have been a member of his entourage — we don’t know,” said reporter Ed Laskos. “But it’s that second person, not the rapper, it’s that second person who was hit by gunfire, dies by the gunfire.”

The victim of the shooting was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

At the time of reporting, the 22-year-old suspect Timothy Leeks — also known as Lul Tim — has been arrested.

