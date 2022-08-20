Update: It has been reported that rapper Quando Rondo was involved in a shooting in Georgia on Friday night, August 19, while with his friend Lul Pab, who was fatally wounded. A statement has been shared that Quando did not sustain any injuries: “Quando was involved in a shooting yesterday evening [Friday] which resulted in the untimely death of another’s young man’s life; he himself didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe,” a rep sent XXL.

An earlier version of this article stated that Quando was reportedly shot (via HiphopDX), but it has been confirmed since then that the rapper was only at the scene of the shooting, which was a gas station. Three men in a white vehicle pulled up next to the rapper’s black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire.

Around 11:30 p.m., Quando’s aunt posted Instagram stories updating fans on the situation. “I love everyone but please give my family time to call me,” she wrote. “You guys are clogging my line. We’re fine. Maybe I should reword it, he’s fine. I spoke with him myself.”

She then requested people for privacy, writing, “I know y’all are concerned but please stop calling me!!! Please understand I can’t talk to him [and] not none of the people I need to be talkin’ to for him if y’all keep calling!! I just kept answering because I think y’all him! Please stopppppp.”

In May of last year, the rapper was shot at in a Blackshear, Georgia convenience store parking while with some associates. He was rumored to be involved in the killing of King Von in 2021, with a source telling TMZ that Rondo was taking a nap in a car outside the lounge where the shooting took place. Video of the incident appears to show Von instigating the initial fistfight.