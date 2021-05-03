Quando Rondo Was Reportedly Shot At In Georgia

Quando Rondo and some associates were reportedly shot at in a Blackshear, Georgia convenience store parking lot, according to TMZ. Rondo appears to be OK, as he has posted on his Instagram Story since the time the shooting reportedly occurred — at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to law enforcement sources.

Police apparently are not aware of any bullets striking the rapper, who was not at the scene was officers responded. He was supposedly in the parking lot before the shooting occurred, though. Rondo was traveling in a large group and one person was apparently shot in the hand and received treatment for his injury at a local hospital. Rondo has yet to publicly address the alleged incident, although as aforementioned, he has been active on social media since the time it reportedly occurred.

This incident follows the late-2020 death of King Von, which was the result of an altercation between his crew and that of Rondo. It was reported that outside of a club, King Von approached Rondo, who was asleep in a vehicle. That led to a physical brawl, when then escalated to gunfire.

Over the weekend, Rondo performed at The Vibe Event Center in Waycross, Georgia and footage from the event appears to indicate that only a few dozen people were in attendance. Rondo reportedly addressed the audience, “I ain’t gon’ lie: My shows really be deeper than this, but I know a n**** got a lot of sh*t going on, you feel me? But I still appreciate everybody who came out. I’ma rock this b*tch like it’s 10,000 people in here.”

Quando Rondo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.