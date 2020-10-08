Getty Image
Everybody Is Flooding DMs With Quavo’s Saweetie Snowflake Pick-Up Line And They Both Love It

Yesterday, Quavo shared how he struck up a conversation with his now-girlfriend Saweetie, sharing the DMs he sent her that led to them forming their relationship. He led off with a reference to her song “Icy Grl” by sending just a snowflake emoji, and since that worked so well, a bunch of people have been trying the pick-up line.

Quavo is a big fan of people stealing his moves, as he retweeted a screenshot of somebody DMing somebody the emoji and receiving a confused question mark back. The pick-up artist followed up with Quavo’s follow-up, “u so icy Ima glacier boy,” which only further complicated the situation further, as the addressee replied, “N**** f*ck is you talking about.” Quavo later shared the tweet and wrote after some laughing emojis, “Snow flake Is The New One! It’s Work Trust.”

He had a similar reaction to another screenshot, which somebody captioned, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Their screenshot showed his list of DMs, which showed then sent snowflakes to Rihanna, Doja Cat, Vanessa Hudgens, Megan Thee Stallion, and a bunch of other women.

Saweetie has also shared a few of her favorite snowflake DM attempts as well:

Somebody else tried the move on Seth Rogen, but they were unsuccessful. The actor got a kick out of it, though, as he responded, “Haha. That line might work on some people but not me!”

Even the NBA’s Washington Wizards got in on the action. They sent the snowflake DM to every other NBA team and got a few responses from squads like the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Check out some other snowflake-themed pick-up attempts below.

