Yesterday, Quavo shared how he struck up a conversation with his now-girlfriend Saweetie, sharing the DMs he sent her that led to them forming their relationship. He led off with a reference to her song “Icy Grl” by sending just a snowflake emoji, and since that worked so well, a bunch of people have been trying the pick-up line.

Quavo is a big fan of people stealing his moves, as he retweeted a screenshot of somebody DMing somebody the emoji and receiving a confused question mark back. The pick-up artist followed up with Quavo’s follow-up, “u so icy Ima glacier boy,” which only further complicated the situation further, as the addressee replied, “N**** f*ck is you talking about.” Quavo later shared the tweet and wrote after some laughing emojis, “Snow flake Is The New One! It’s Work Trust.”

😂😂😂Snow flake Is The New One! It’s Work Trust 🤞🏾 https://t.co/7Lt4sm0UKA — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 8, 2020

He had a similar reaction to another screenshot, which somebody captioned, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Their screenshot showed his list of DMs, which showed then sent snowflakes to Rihanna, Doja Cat, Vanessa Hudgens, Megan Thee Stallion, and a bunch of other women.

Saweetie has also shared a few of her favorite snowflake DM attempts as well:

Somebody else tried the move on Seth Rogen, but they were unsuccessful. The actor got a kick out of it, though, as he responded, “Haha. That line might work on some people but not me!”

HELPPPPPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/TMBDgxAbSN — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) October 8, 2020

Even the NBA’s Washington Wizards got in on the action. They sent the snowflake DM to every other NBA team and got a few responses from squads like the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

❄️ @QuavoStuntin⁩, we’ll let you know how it goes pic.twitter.com/eZQV3kFQe8 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 8, 2020

don't worry, we DMing all 29 teams — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 8, 2020

Check out some other snowflake-themed pick-up attempts below.

what is it that quavo has that i dont? pic.twitter.com/QWeFzgWv58 — Winston ⛩ (@cultofwintology) October 8, 2020

After seeing what quavo did, I tried it out but…. How it started how it ended 😭 pic.twitter.com/l3JfhSCPg3 — parabellum3👌 (@BenonPaul3) October 8, 2020

Quavo come on now this shit don’t work pic.twitter.com/o1VPy77ktq — Korr 🆑🅾️⛎✝️ (@Xobiuss) October 8, 2020

Thanks quavo let’s hope this works😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/1bmgzbKTae — luca xavier Funk (@luckylucafunk) October 8, 2020

That shit Quavo slid in her DMs with is some shit only somebody like Quavo can do it’s not meant for us regular niggas — 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) October 8, 2020