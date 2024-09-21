This year, Questlove showed off his expansive musical knowledge with the release of his book, Hip-Hop Is History. Despite his controversial sonic hot takes, Questlove is undeniably a musicologist.

In 2025, Questlove will flex his award-winning creativity by directing a documentary surrounding the iconic music group, Earth Wind & Fire. Today (September 21), Questlove took to his Instagram to announce the new.

“Coming in 2025…..the definitive story of the elements,” he wrote. “The story of how a band led by a genius from Chicago changed our way of thinking, our minds and our hearts. Having been baptized in the afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve learned about them, I’ve learned about us & more importantly I’ve learned about and rediscovered myself in the process.”

Although Questlove hasn’t revealed any additional details surrounding the project (including title, release date, creative direction, etc.), he did express his gratitude to be leading the charge. “I’m so excited to be directing a documentary preserving their positive but VERY vulnerable and real story of soul, self & struggle,” he wrote. “This is the story of joy, persistence, love, pain, magic and self discovery. This is Earth, Wind & Fire.”

Back in 2022, Questlove took home the Best Documentary Oscar for Summer Of Soul, so viewers are certainly in for a moving piece.