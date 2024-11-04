Quincy Jones, Legendary Music Producer, Is Dead At 91 Years Old

Quincy Jones, producer and one of the most impactful figures in modern music history, is dead at 91 years old, the Associated Press reports. Arnold Robinson, Jones’ publicist, told the publication Jones died Sunday (November 3) night at his home in Bel Air, “surrounded by his family.”

Jones’ family said in a statement:

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones’ early career in the 1950s was defined by his work as a jazz arranger and conductor, working with artists like Leslie Gore and Frank Sinatra. He later transitioned into working in film, television, and other types of music. In 1968, he became the first African American to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song (for “The Eyes Of Love” from the movie Banning).

He went on to produce three of Michael Jackson’s biggest albums: 1979’s Off The Wall, 1982’s Thriller, and 1987’s Bad. Ultimately, Quincy Jones won 28 Grammy Awards over the course of his career, which is currently the third most of all time.

In a 2018 GQ interview, Jones reflected, “Life’s an amazing journey, isn’t it, man? Every day I think about it. It’s just something else. I love every step. I appreciate all of it. Every drop.” In a Vulture interview from the same year, Jones was asked if he was “afraid of the end,” and he responded simply, “No.”