On Saturday, the actress and singer Peggy Lipton passed away at the age of 72. Lipton starred in TV shows like The Mod Squad and, perhaps most notably, David Lynch’s seminal Twin Peaks, including the acclaimed 2017 reboot on Showtime. Lipton’s two daughters Kidada and Rashida Jones told Los Angeles Times, “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side … We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Lipton is also survived by her former husband of 14 years, the legendary musician, composer, and record producer Quincy Jones. On Tuesday, Jones released a statement addressing the passing of his former partner. “There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton,” he wrote. “Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal.”

The note concluded with a message from Jones and Lipton’s two daughters Kidada and Rashida, encouraging those who would like to pay tribute to their late mother to donate to Seasons Hospice, the facility where Lipton had been staying prior to her passing.

