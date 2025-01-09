To the delight of Mr. Peanutbutter and fans of good sitcoms everywhere, the debauched It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia gang appeared in Wednesday’s episode of the comparatively wholesome Abbott Elementary. It’s part one of a two-part crossover event with the second episode airing during the upcoming season of It’s Always Sunny (which should premiere later this year).

The idea for the crossover was conceived by It’s Always Sunny creator and star Rob McElhenney and Abbott creator and star Quinta Brunson, who was asked to name the greatest rapper of all time for Complex‘s “GOAT talk” series.

“Jay-Z,” she told McElhenney with no hesitation. “His lyrics have inspired me so much, how I write, how I make business moves, how I make things that are Black but for public consumption.”

As for McElhenney, he went with Tupac, although Eazy-E is up there, too. “When I was 11 years old or something when Straight Outta Compton came out and suburban white boys in Philly finding that and playing it, your mind is just f*cking blown,” he explained. “Blew my socks off. I love it. I love it.”

You can watch Brunson and McElhenney’s “GOAT” video above. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia are both streaming on Hulu.