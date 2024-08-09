It’s always busy for the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast.

Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton are in movies; Rob McElhenney is buying soccer teams with Ryan Reynolds; Kaitlin Olson is roasting Jean Smart and starring in her own television show; and Danny DeVito is doing whatever Danny DeVito does all day. Probably eating sandwiches, possibly while naked. Does that leave any time for more It’s Always Sunny, which is now only two years away from being able to legally drink?

Don’t worry, this isn’t a Euphoria situation. In an interview with The Playlist about her upcoming ABC series High Potential, Olson confirmed that season 17 of It’s Always Sunny will begin filming in the fall. “Yeah, so we wrap [High Potential] in October,” she said, “and then I think three days later we start shooting Sunny, but it’s on the same lot, so I’ll be in the spring of things.”

It takes “about five months” to make a season of It’s Always Sunny, so based on that timeline, season 17 should premiere around the second half of 2025.

Here’s more on High Potential: “A single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual partnership with a by-the-book detective.” You can watch the trailer below.

(Via The Playlist)