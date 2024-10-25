Even after 16, soon-to-be 17 seasons, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is breaking new ground in bad taste. And that’s why it’s so great.

It’s Always Sunny creator and star Rob McElhenney recently shared a Standards and Practices note for an upcoming episode on Instagram. “Caution on a scene where Dennis [redacted],” it read. “Any graphic bestiality simulation must be avoided for cuts airing on both FX linear channel & the Hulu platform. Given the nature of the scenes always shoot alternate angles and positioning so that there are options to work with should they be needed during Post Production. Please keep the [redacted].”

It’s Always Sunny fans quickly figured out the censored text: “Caution on the scene where Dennis shoots video footage of him masturbating a dog & when Dennis holds up a Tupperware container” and “Please keep the semen Tupperware as generic and nondescript as possible.”

It appears the gang (who have reconvened to start shooting the new season) challenged the ruling, to no avail. “Not a good sign,” McElhenney wrote in another Instagram Story along with a letter that read, “This message confirms that Standards & Practices has reviewed the materials referenced above and there are no new notes for linear and/or non-linear platforms.”

You can read the note below (via Cracked):

Tupperware’s influence over TV grows more powerful every day.