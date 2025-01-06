10 years ago today, Rae Sremmurd‘s debut album SremmLife was released by Mike Will Made-It’s label EarDrummers Entertainment and Interscope, capitalizing on the massive buzz the brother duo had built with their 2014 singles “No Flex Zone,” “No Type,” and “Throw Sum Mo.” In honor of its anniversary, the Mississippi duo’s game-changing album has been reissued as a special limited-edition double vinyl collection by Universal‘s Urban Legends imprint.

The double LP will mark the first time SremmLife has been made available on the format, with translucent red records in a gatefold cover.

SremmLife, released on January 6, 2015, debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, selling 49,000 album-equivalent units before Billboard revised its streaming counting metrics. It held onto the chart for 19 weeks, and has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Likewise, all of its singles have reached Platinum status, with “No Type” selling over 7 million album-equivalent units, “Come Get Her” selling 5 million, “This Could Be Us” selling 4 million, and “No Flex Zone” and “Throw Sum Mo” with Nicki Minaj and Young Thug selling 3 million each.

The group’s most recent album, Sremm4Life, was released in 2023, peaking at No. 28 despite positive critical reviews.

SremmLife 10th anniversary vinyl is out now via UMe’s Urban Legends. You can get it here.