After a year-long wait, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, comprised of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, have released their high-anticipated album Sremm4Life. During an interview with GQ, the pair shared that the album would “show a more evolved side of them.” According to Jxmmi, “We’ve got to give them something new, man. As an artist, it’s hard to be yourself, and I feel like with this album, it was like we’re not following a trend.”

With the tracks “Community D*ck,” featuring Flo Milli, “Denial,” and “Sucka Or Sum” being dropped as loosies, fans were looking forward to what else the group had in store. Well, Sremm4Life is officially available across streaming platforms, and here’s everything you need to know about the project.

Learn more about the album below.

Release Date

Sremm4Life is out 4/7 via Eardruma Records/Interscope Records. For more information, click here.

Tracklist

1. “Origami (Hotties)”

2. “Royal Flush” Feat. Young Thug

3. “Mississippi Slide”

4. “Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)”

5. “Tanisha (Pump That)”

6. “Bend Ya Knees”

7. “Activate” Feat. Future

8. “Flaunt It/Cheap”

9. “Sexy”

10. “YMCA”

11. “Something I’m Not”

12. “Torpedo”

13. “Diamonds Dancing”

14. “ADHD Anthem (2 Many Emotions)”

Features

The album only includes two credited guest vocal appearances, from rappers Future and Young Thug. However, the album features a slew of production credits. The duo pulled in some of the biggest hip-hop producers to contribute to the album, including Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, Chopsquad DJ, Murda On The Beat, Sonny Digital, and Ronny J, to name a few.

Artwork

The official cover is quintessential Rae Sreummurd. Photographed by Atlanta-based hip-hop visual artist veteran Diwang Valdez, it shows Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi throwing up four fingers to represent that they are in this together for life, as the album’s title drills home.

Singles

Before the release of the entire album, Rae Sremmurd released two singles, including “Torpedo,” which was followed by an official video, co-directed by Matt Swinsky and Medet Shayakhmetov. The second single was “Tanisha (Pump That).” Unfortunately, the group’s previously promoted songs “Community D*ck” featuring Flo Milli, “Denial,” and “Sucka Or Sum” did not make the album cut.

Tour

Rae Sremmurd has not yet officially announced a supporting tour for the album. However, after their forthcoming performance at Coachella, the duo does have a list of international concert dates listed on their website. See those dates below. For more information, click here.

04/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/28 — Antwerpen, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/01 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/04 — London, UK @ The O2

05/06 — London, UK @ The O2

05/07 — London, UK @ The O2

05/09 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

05/10 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

05/13 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

05/14 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/16 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

05/17 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

05/19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/06 — Wiège-Faty, FR @ Rocourt

07/07 — Brussels, BE @ Parc Astrid

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.