Back in summer 2019, Randall Park, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Daveed Diggs gathered around a mic at fellow actor Rafael Casal’s house. The result of this gathering was a collection of freestyles that captured supporters of the actors by surprise. Nearly two years later, a clip from the freestyle resurfaced on social media as it served as a new piece of content to some and a moment to revisit the impressive display of talent by the quartet. While the group as a whole laid some eyebrow-raising bars, it was Park’s verse that took social media by surprise the most.

BRUH, Randall Park has STRAIGHT BARS ! ! ! ! And they 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TxYwmuoQ0Z — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) February 9, 2021

@whoismikebars agent woo, burnt this to the ground — ✌🏿 (@iDeepdown) February 9, 2021

JIMMY WOO MIXTAPE COMING SOON https://t.co/EPiGb6NODn — 6.0 Dogewalker.⚜️🦋♠️ #ForLightAndLife (@Tchalla_Fett) February 9, 2021

A tweet that shared Randall’s verse from the freestyle with the caption, “BRUH, Randall Park has STRAIGHT BARS ! ! ! ! ” and a pair of fire emojis, caused the flurry of posts about the actpr. The bulk of the responses from viewers saw them referring to Park by his Marvel character name, Jimmy Woo. “Agent woo, burnt this to the ground,” one person proclaimed while another said, “JIMMY WOO MIXTAPE COMING SOON.” The rap skills of Park, who currently plays Agent Woo on Marvel’s Wandavision on Disney+, should come as no surprise. The actor rapped in a band called Ill Again during his college days and it would later become the inspiration for the Hello Peril band that appeared in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe film. He also wrote the rhymes for the character he portrayed in the film.

Check out the full freestyle above and reactions from fans below.

JIMMY WOO in the cypher!!! pic.twitter.com/NPrBAn57Y1 — Senior Chocolaté fuego 🍫🔥 (@SpkrShutUp) February 9, 2021

I watch this cypher like every week. All of 'em are clean with it. — Alec Mullins (@LifeAsAlec) February 9, 2021

Daveed in the back like pic.twitter.com/fPHymZBmZl — ♡ ａｙａ ｇａｂｒｉｅｌｌｅ♡ (@papayaaaaaa_) February 9, 2021

I knew I loved this man pic.twitter.com/LtbPv30pYf — Big Mo (@bigmo104) February 9, 2021

Agent Woo on his off days. https://t.co/HWdGb0Da4F — Right In Front of My Black History Month??? (@IyanlasLaugh) February 10, 2021

If Jimmy Woo isnt rapping in the opening scene of his series, I dont want it. https://t.co/9eGf5hldyW — Kyrun 🇺🇸 #blm (@kyrun49) February 10, 2021