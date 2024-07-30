Legendary Rapper And Actor Chino XL Has Reportedly Died At 50

It appears hip-hop has lost yet another legendary act. According to reports, Chino XL (real name Derek Emmanuel Barbosa) has died at the age of 50. The heartbreaking news seemingly began to gain steam when Rap Booklets posted a tribute to the recording artist’s debut album, Here to Save You All.

“We at Rap Booklets send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chino XL, who passed away today at the age of 50,” read the post.

The news was then echoed by AllHipHop citing an inside source. Fans online don’t believe the gutting announcement, given Chino XL’s age. But fellow rapper and actor A-F-R-O took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to confirm his longtime friend’s passing.

“RIP to CHINO XL… I’m gonna miss you, big bro 🕊️,” he wrote.

RIP to CHINO XL .. I’m gonna miss you, big bro 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/TPEtYfziy0 — A-F-R-O (@realfrothizzle) July 29, 2024

Several figures across the rap community have begun to pen tributes to the late emcee, including Joe Budden and Page Kennedy.

“Damn… RIP to the legend Chino XL 🙏🏾,” penned Budden.

Damn… RIP to the legend Chino XL 🙏🏾 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 29, 2024

“This one hurts. This been my dawg since 2001. Ima miss you big bro. Our conversations about rap, about being girl dads, about the gym, and secrets. Ima miss you bro,” wrote Kennedy.

This one hurts. This been my dawg since 2001. Ima miss you big bro. Our conversations about rap about being girl dads about the gym and secrets. Ima miss you bro. #RIPChinoXL #MyBuffBarBro pic.twitter.com/hFpI0kp3bM — Page Kennedy (@PageKennedy) July 30, 2024

The news cuts even deeper for hip-hop head as Chino XL was actively working on new projects. Near the top of June, Chino XL revealed that he was a special guest feature on Rakim’s album, G.O.D.’S NETWORK – REB7RTH, which was later released on July 25.