Despite his ongoing spats, a public co-sign from Drake can catapult any rising musician to mainstream success.

The “You Broke My Heart” rapper’s latest muse, Sexyy Red, has undoubtedly seen a boom in her career. Their time on the road, recorded collaboration (“Rich Baby Daddy“), and flirty energy have made them a fun fixture for music fans. However, Joe Budden doesn’t believe any of it.

On March 28, the podcaster told his co-hosts that he believes Drake is secretly “getting paid to promote Sexyy Red.” Budden’s criticism didn’t stop there. He went on to say that he also doubts the fawned-over friendship presented by the entertainers online.

Although another member of the panel quickly agreed. Trevor “Queenzflip” Robinson pushed back. “Quick, real, quick, real quick, you said this ‘paid on somebody’s deal,'” he said. “Is this confirmed, or is this just some inside sh*t that you are saying?”

Budden quickly snapped: “Oh, you think [Drake] just likes being around Sexyy Red?”

The truth is yet to be determined. But given the extravagant gifts, including cash and lavish purses, Drake gave to Sexyy Red and his appearance in her recent “Get It Sexyy,” they seem to be fine in their friendship.

Watch the full clip below.