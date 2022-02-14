Raveena just released her latest album, Asha Awakening, on February 11th, a psychedelic R&B album centered on a celestial princess from ancient Punjab, weaving her way through love and chaos. One of our “Artists To Watch” for February, Raveena is wasting no time announcing a tour in support of the gorgeous record.
Following her mid-April Coachella appearances, Raveena’s headlining tour begins in Oakland on April 24th, then courses through North America before culminating with a final stop in Los Angeles on May 28th. She’ll be supported by Fana Hues on the tour, who just announced a new project of her own.
Ticket pre-sale begins 02/16 at 10 am local time and general on-sale begins 2/18 here. Check out Raveena’s full tour dates below.
4/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/24 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish*
4/28 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre*
4/29 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
4/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver*
5/4 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*
5/7 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*
5/8 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*
5/9 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House*
5/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore*
5/13 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*
5/15 — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*
5/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*
5/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*
5/21 — Austin, TX @ The Parish*
5/22 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room*
5/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*
5/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre*
* = w/ Fana Hues
Asha’s Awakening is out now via Warner Records. Listen to it here.
