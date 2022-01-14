Raveena Adds A Bollywood Twist To The Silky, Acid Trip-Inspired ‘Rush’

Raveena is a rare Indian-American voice that’s emerging in pop and R&B. Her heavenly delivery has helped her stand out since the release of her dashing 2019 debut, Lucid, and she’s beginning to unfold the next chapter in her career. Having just signed to Warner Records, Raveena’s latest single, “Rush” meets at the intersection of sweet, sensual R&B, with the sounds of her Indian roots.

The technicolor-soaked video for “Rush,” in fact opens with Bollywood-like choreography as Raveena muses in a song that came to her in an acid trip at a museum exhibition on Eastern sound. An Indian tabla drum steps into the middle of the song and carries the groove into a cinematic second movement. Raveena shed some light on what she’s beginning to build on this next step of her sound:

“I wrote ‘Rush’ a couple years back and the song was the genesis of me exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music that I grew up on in America. The song and video are centered around a character I created named Asha, a Punjabi space princess who is transported to a distant planet and learns highly advanced spiritual intelligence from the beings that live there. In the video that I co-directed with Munachi, I wanted to create a campy ode to the colorful 80’s Bollywood movies and 70’s Western sci-fi movies that I’m obsessed with, complete with a choreographed dance sequence alongside Asha’s alien friends.”

Listen to and watch the video for “Rush” above.

