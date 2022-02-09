We’ve had on our eyes and ears on Fana Hues for a minute. Since the rising R&B singers appeared on Tyler The Creator’s 10-minute opus “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted To Dance,” and especially since she dropped the single “Pieces” late last year. Now the Pasadena native has announced a new project cheekily entitled Flora + Fana, out March 25th, and dropped the lead single from it in the vibey “Wild Horses.”

Fana stands out over a hushed drum pattern that veers from what we’ve heard in the past, but is equally cinematic. It has that Frank Ocean melodrama to it that pulls you in. She’s continuing to make a name for herself as a singer who floats over unique tonalities that highlight her emotive vocals.

“Flora + fana represents my world and everything it encompasses, and right now, that’s growth, love, heartaches, and breaks,” she says of the upcoming release in a statement. “It’s also representative of how I cope with the state of the world. No matter what’s happening outside, my ecosystem is flourishing.”

Listen to “Wild Horses” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Flora + Fana below.

1. “Moscato”

2. “Breakfast”

3. “Pieces”

4. “BAD Bad”

5. “Rain”

6. “High Roller”

7. “Dayxday”

8. “Alibi”

9. “Wild Horses”

10. “Fall In Line”

11. “Wait”

Flora + Fana is out 3/25 via Bright Antenna. Pre-order/save it here.