Ravyn Lenae has a portion of the end of this year blocked off, as she’ll be touring along Reneé Rapp. Until then, she’s warming up her vocal cords, and she just did so for BBC Radio 1 with a Live Lounge session. Artists routinely perform covers in that space and for her turn in the studio, she opted to sing a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit “Please Please Please” (here’s the video).

Lenae kept things minimal, opting for intimate instrumentation, letting the performance focus primarily on her vocals.

This comes after Dolly Parton added to the song’s legacy by hopping on a remix with Carpenter earlier this year. Parton said of the collab, “Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, I said, now, I don’t cuss. I don’t make fun of Jesus. I don’t talk bad about God, and I don’t say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough.”

Watch the performance here and check out Lenae’s upcoming tour dates supporting Rapp below.