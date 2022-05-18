It was four years ago that Ravyn Lenae stood out for her 2018 EP Crush. Add in a few notable collaborations with the likes of Smino (“Glass Flows”) and Noname (“Montego Bae”), and it was clear why many were excited to hear the Chicago singer’s debut album. Unfortunately, in the years that followed, that project never arrived, but finally, the wait is almost over as Lenae prepares to release her long-awaited debut Hypnos at the end of the week. Ahead of the project’s arrival, Lenae offers up another sweet single for listeners to enjoy.

Lenae’s latest drop, a groovy track titled “Xtasy,” is one that’s carried by production from Kaytranada. Together, the two make a lightweight track that’s also very infectious to the ear. One can expect the new record to be a highlight on Hypnos which Lenae took a moment to talk about in a press release.

“When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself,” Lenae said. She later adds, “I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”

Prior to releasing “Xtasy,”Lenae previewed Hypnos with “Light Me Up,” “Skin Tight,” and “M.I.A.”

You can listen to “Xtasy” in the video above.

Hypnos is out 5/20 via Atlantic. You can stream it here.

Ravyn Lenae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.