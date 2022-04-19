After years of catchy, dance-ready R&B singles and groovy EPs, Chicago singer Ravyn Lenae is finally releasing her debut album Hypnos. Lenae has teased Hypnos, out next month, with a series of singles, including the trippy “Light Me Up” and the Steve Lacy-assisted “Skin Tight.” Her latest, “M.I.A.,” is an ode to Miami, but also to herself.

“M.I.A is about feeling free and comfortable in your skin,” Lenae said of the song in a statement. “It’s a peek into my world – the duality of knowing the energy you bring to the world but also being confident in riding dolo.”

In addition to her new album, Lenae will also tour the US and the UK over the course of a month.

“When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself,” She said. “As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”

Check out “M.I.A.” above, and the cover art and tour dates below.