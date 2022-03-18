Ravyn Lenae Gets Acrobatic On The Steve Lacy-Produced ‘Light Me Up’

One of the most exciting emerging forces in modern R&B is ready to make a lasting mark. Chicago’s Ravyn Lenae is back with her second offering of 2022, and the delectable “Light Me Up” is likewise produced by Steve Lacy. Last month’s “Skin Tight” gave us a taste of what Lenae is building with the pieces of what will presumably be her debut album on Atlantic Records. Now with “Light Me Up,” she’s sharpening her skillset further.

Lenae sings sumptuously over a half-step beat as heavenly twists of her vocals layer atop each other. It’s slick beat from Lacy, but Lenae is magnetic and positively owns the track. In the Aliyah Otchere-directed video, she’s suspended on a high-hanging swing, before laying among candles with her beau as she delivers the silky hook. It’s a sexy aesthetic and Lenae is a spark.

“‘Light Me Up’ is about exploring the unknown with a new love; leaning into those tingly feelings while letting your guards down,” she said in a statement of the new song. “This song highlights the beauty of allowing someone to truly see through you.”

Watch the video for “Light Me Up” above.

Ravyn Lenae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.