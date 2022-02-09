Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week brings us a new single from Queen Naija and Big Sean. Their new collaboration, “Hate Our Love,” is their first releases since their respective Missunderstood and What You Expect projects. Kyle Dion teams up with Tkay Maidza for their new song “Hazy” days before his Sassy Tour begins. Elsewhere, Ravyn Lenae makes her return beside Steve Lacy for “Skin Tight.”

Queen Naija — “Hate Our Love” Feat. Big Sean It’s been almost a year since Queen Naija dropped a deluxe reissue of her debut album, Missunderstood. The album’s original version was recognized on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums of 2020 list and now, it appears that she’s ready to start the second chapter of her career. Naija teams up with Big Sean for their new single, “Hate Our Love.” The track sees Naija and Sean striving to be the best in love so that those praying on their downfall can be proven wrong. Kyle Dion & Tkay Maidza — “Hazy” A few months after dropping his sophomore album, Sassy, Kyle Dion is back in action and it comes through a new collaboration with Zimbabwean-born and Australian-bred singer-songwriter Tkay Maidza. Together, the two deliver their new song, “Hazy,” and it’s a bright and bouncy record that speaks about finding new love and doing your best to not overthink your way out of it.

Ravyn Lenae — “Skin Tight” Feat. Steve Lacy Ravyn Lenae’s return in 2022 might be a sign that this year will truly be a good one. The last project we received from the singer came back in 2017 and since then we’ve heard her on records with Smino, Joey Purp, and more. Finally, she’s back and she brings Steve Lacy with her for the ride. The two pair up for “Skin Tight” and it’s a silky and magnetic record from Lenae that she says is about “not being in a relationship with somebody, but still having those physical and mental ties.” SAFE — Get Home SAFE (Part 1) Toronto singer SAFE made his debut back in 2015 with his project, Stay Down. He returned in 2019 with Stay, which featured contributions from Playboi Carti and singer Quin. Less than three years later, he drops his third project Get Home SAFE. His latest effort continues the theme of staying grounded and he achieves this across seven songs and help from Kaash Paige and Kiana Lede.

Adekunle Gold — Catch Me If You Can For the past few months, Adekunle Gold has impressed with singles like “Sinner” featuring Lucky Daye, and “High” with Davido. Both songs were the first offerings of what eventually became his fourth album Catch Me If You Can. It presents 14 songs and additional contributions from Fatoumata Diawara, Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don, and Foushee. While there’s plenty of time left in the year, Catch Me If You Can will surely be a memorable release from the afrobeats world. Moonchild — “Love I Need” Feat. Rapsody Later this week, Moonchild, the trio composed of Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, will release their fifth album Starfruit. Last month, they built up anticipation for the project thanks to “Tell Him” with Lalah Hathaway. Now, the trio delivers “Love I Need” with Rapsody which grants another reason to be excited about the upcoming project. In addition to the aforementioned names, Starfruit will also feature contributions from Alex Isley and Tank And The Bangas.

Koffee — “Pull Up” It seems like it’s been forever since Koffee released her debut project, 2019’s Rapture, an effort that granted her the award for Best Reggae Album at the 2020 Grammys. After a few years of singles and guest verses, Koffee is ready to drop off another project. Her upcoming effort, Gifted, is set to drop on March 25 and with that announcement comes her new song, “Pull Up.” The track is a fun and infectious record that finds Koffee extending an invite for a night of partying. The WRLDFMS Tony Williams — “Kiss Or Go Crazy” After releasing a few singles across 2021, some that included “Everybody Knows” and “Anymore,” The WRLDFMS Tony Williams is here with his first offering of 2022. The singer returns with “Kiss Or Go Crazy,” and it arrives as a love-filled record that captures Williams head over heels about a new woman in his life. He’s so overwhelmed by his feelings for his new partner that he’s unsure of how to express them.

Taliwhoah — “Playbook” London-born and Los Angeles-bred singer Taliwhoah has a collection of quality singles in her discography. From 2018’s “Soul Food” to 2019’s “Love Cycle” as well as last year’s “In Love Alone,” Taliwhoah’s consistency is one to recognize. She continues it with her latest record, “Playbook.” The somber record discusses a failing love that comes as her partner is unable to do his part in the relationship, leaving her with no option but to let him go. Tyus — “Ridin’ Shotgun” After going some years without a full-length project, Tyus kicked off 2022 with Synergy. The 13-track project features ten songs and three interludes, and while that would’ve been enough for some, Tyus is already back with more music. He returns with “Ridin’ Shotgun,” a brief record that feels more like an interlude than a full-on song. On it, he showers his lover with praise and labels her as “the one” while sharing his happiness to be able to have her riding shotgun with him.