Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, And More React To Sean Paul’s ‘Like Glue’ Video

After Almighty Suspect, Blac Chyna, and Guapdad 4000 gave their impressions of Canadian dancehall star Snow’s “Informer” video in the last episode of React Like You Know, this week’s episode sticks to the dancehall lane with Jamaican icon of the genre, Sean Paul, and his 2003 video for “Like Glue.” Released as the third single to Sean Paul’s second album Dutty Rock which dropped just a year earlier, the single peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, was successful worldwide, and was a fixture of music video countdown shows’ daily rotation for a good, long while.

Of course, for our panel of fresh-faced, up-and-coming artists, that may as well have been 100 years ago — NLE Choppa was only eight months old when the single was released, and most of the others wouldn’t have been in the target demo for shows like TRL and 106 & Park just yet, either. Most only remember the song from family get-togethers, although Shootergang Kony fondly remembers Sean Paul from the EA rapper wrestling game, Def Jam: Fight For NY (a true classic that deserves an HD remake and/or sequel — someone please get on that immediately, thanks).

Watch the latest episode React Like You Know above.

