Rema Can’t Stop Thinking ‘Bout U’ In His Spicy New Single

Earlier this year, Rema announced the dates for his Heis World Tour, which included his Coachella debut this weekend. Now, as he prepares to take the stage at Coachella for the first time in his burgeoning career, he shares his latest single, “Bout U.” Like his first 2025 single “Baby (Is It A Crime),” “Bout U” blends smooth R&B grooves with the slinky vibes of his latest album, with nods to the ’80s via slick samples and, in this case, noodling electric guitar.
You can listen to Rema’s “Bout U” above. Check out his dates for the Heis World Tour below.
04/11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre
04/13 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 1
04/20 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 2
04/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Cercle Odyssey
04/27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
05/10 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
05/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/24 — Mauritius Island @ Cote D’Or
06/06 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eat Halle
06/08 — London, England @ The O2
06/14 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
06/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP 1
06/20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
06/22 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
06/28 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
07/20 — Okinawa, Japan @ Okinawa Arena
07/22 — Afro Jam Festival Osaka, Japan @ Ookini Arena
07/27 — Afro Jam Festival Tokyo, Japan @ Musashino Sports Plaza
08/01 — Malmo, Sweden @ Dream Park Festival
08/03 — Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol