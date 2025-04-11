Rema Can’t Stop Thinking ‘Bout U’ In His Spicy New Single

Earlier this year, Rema announced the dates for his Heis World Tour, which included his Coachella debut this weekend. Now, as he prepares to take the stage at Coachella for the first time in his burgeoning career, he shares his latest single, “Bout U.” Like his first 2025 single “Baby (Is It A Crime),” “Bout U” blends smooth R&B grooves with the slinky vibes of his latest album, with nods to the ’80s via slick samples and, in this case, noodling electric guitar.

You can listen to Rema’s “Bout U” above. Check out his dates for the Heis World Tour below.

04/11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre

04/13 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 1

04/20 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 2

04/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Cercle Odyssey

04/27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

05/10 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

05/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

05/24 — Mauritius Island @ Cote D’Or

06/06 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eat Halle

06/08 — London, England @ The O2

06/14 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

06/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP 1

06/20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

06/22 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

06/28 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

07/20 — Okinawa, Japan @ Okinawa Arena

07/22 — Afro Jam Festival Osaka, Japan @ Ookini Arena

07/27 — Afro Jam Festival Tokyo, Japan @ Musashino Sports Plaza

08/01 — Malmo, Sweden @ Dream Park Festival

08/03 — Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol