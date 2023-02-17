22-year-old artist Rema — who has been praised by Barack Obama and Drake and is set to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend — is rising ever since the release of his debut album Rave & Roses last year. It definitely helps that he’s teamed up with superstars for collaborations such as Selena Gomez for “Calm Down” and FKA Twigs for “Jealousy.”

Rema is back today with the new songs “Holiday” and “Reason You.” “Holiday” comes with a video that watches Rema biking around, dancing in the grocery store, and just having fun with his friends while he raps. There are drinks and video games to really prove the hook: “Every day is a holiday.”

“Reason You” is a slower, more melancholy track, grappling with past relationships against a gloomy beat. Still, the track hits, showing Rema’s impressive musicianship — he can make anthems that make listeners want to dance, as well as tear-jerkers.

Gomez didn’t only work with Rema, but the singer also expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration. “I’m really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn’t be more honored to do,” she said. “The song’s fun, I hope people like it. That’s all I want.”

Watch the video for “Holiday” above; listen to “Reason You” below.