Rema shared the upbeat dance jam “Calm Down” in February of this year ahead of his album Rave & Roses. In music, some songs are so great that they have to be remixed and add another voice, which came in the form of Selena Gomez joining the “Calm Down” remix on Thursday (August 25). Their voices paired together to breathe new life into the record, and the Disney Channel star could not help but express her gratitude for the opportunity.

An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26-so excited for this one! https://t.co/bfrKPmh2Hk pic.twitter.com/QXGPV3yk0z — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 22, 2022

In a tweet on Monday, Gomez promoted the record with a minute-long video showing her on the way to a Rema show. In the video, she plays the “Calm Down” remix while applying makeup, sings along to her verse in a car, and says, “I’m really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn’t be more honored to do. The song’s fun, I hope people like it. That’s all I want.”

The video continues with Rema entering a room and hugging Selena Gomez. Rema shares in the excitement for this collaboration as well, saying, “I’m so happy, I’m literally shaking right now,” before Gomez encourages him to have a good show. The moment is clearly a big deal for both of them.

