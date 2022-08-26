Pop

Selena Gomez Says She ‘Couldn’t Be More Honored’ To Remix Rema’s ‘Calm Down’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Rema shared the upbeat dance jam “Calm Down” in February of this year ahead of his album Rave & Roses. In music, some songs are so great that they have to be remixed and add another voice, which came in the form of Selena Gomez joining the “Calm Down” remix on Thursday (August 25). Their voices paired together to breathe new life into the record, and the Disney Channel star could not help but express her gratitude for the opportunity.

In a tweet on Monday, Gomez promoted the record with a minute-long video showing her on the way to a Rema show. In the video, she plays the “Calm Down” remix while applying makeup, sings along to her verse in a car, and says, “I’m really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn’t be more honored to do. The song’s fun, I hope people like it. That’s all I want.”

The video continues with Rema entering a room and hugging Selena Gomez. Rema shares in the excitement for this collaboration as well, saying, “I’m so happy, I’m literally shaking right now,” before Gomez encourages him to have a good show. The moment is clearly a big deal for both of them.

Listen to the “Calm Down” remix above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×