Two weeks after releasing the Selena Gomez remix of his hit song “Calm Down,” Afrobeats star Rema has followed up with the official video. The simple, sweet clip pairs the two singers on a variety of sets made up like a living room, a breakfast nook, and a garage, where they dance gently as they perform the song. Both are styled in laid-back looks; Rema rocks a few button-up shirts with elaborately braided hair adorned with cowrie shells, while Selena does corset tops with slacks and jeans.

Shortly ahead the release of the “Calm Down” remix, the Only Murders In The Building star shared a promo teaser in which she said, “I’m really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn’t be more honored to do. The song’s fun, I hope people like it. That’s all I want.” Meeting Rema backstage at his show in LA, she encourages him to “have fun” on stage, while he admits that he’s “shaking” to meet her. The remix could certainly go a long way toward driving his popularity stateside, opening up his music to a whole new audience. Meanwhile, it’s also a great way for Selena to get her feet wet as she apparently prepares to return to the spotlight herself after sharing a video of herself in a recording studio.

You can watch the video for the “Calm Down” remix above.