Rema’s Triumphant New Single ‘Kelebu’ Commands Listeners To Move

Rema is on a roll in 2025, dropping the well-received singles “Baby (Is It A Crime)” and “Bout U” as he wrapped up his <em>Heis world tour, which included his Coachella debut. The final dates of the tour are this weekend, and to celebrate, Rema released his next high-energy new single, “Kelebu.”

The triumphant track introduces itself with swaggering horns, a breathless chant of the title, and then frantic drums influenced by traditional African rhythms. Lyrically, Rema warns listeners to stay focused on their goals while imploring them to move their bodies to the incorrigible rhythm.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a phone to create my music taste, my household had different music tastes,” he explains in the press release for the track. “I listened to what everybody played. In school parties, we used to dance to a lot of Caribbean and Francophone bounces. We didn’t care about what they were saying because most of them were not even in our local language in Nigeria. They just kept repeating one word with a fantastic instrumental backing it up, and we all danced. Making music now, I’m reliving those moments by expressing it with my art.”

It works.

You can listen to “Kelebu” above.