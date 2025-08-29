Rich Brian heads home to Indonesia and takes a scenic road trip courtesy of a friendly truck driver in the video for his latest single, “She.” The truck’s cab is adorned with stickers bearing nostalgic Indonesian sayings. One of my favorites is “tak perlu tenar yang penting rezeki lancar,” which means, roughly, “No need for fame, as long as the money keeps coming in.” You could argue that’s Brian’s musical philosophy these days as an independent artist (88rising has no major distribution partner for his latest album, Where Is My Head?).

We don’t see what our helpful trucker is hauling, but Brian’s adorned the outside of the vehicle with the title of his new album, which dropped on August 15, preceded by single “A Little Ray Of Light.” He also shared a unique visualizer for “She,” which found him watching himself perform the song via webcam — mirroring the reflective message of the song itself (no pun intended).

After releasing the album, Brian revealed the dates for his upcoming tour of the South Pacific, which will include stops in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Hawaii. You can find more info at RichBrian.net.

Watch Rich Brian’s “She” video above.

