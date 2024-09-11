A Posthumous Rich Homie Quan Album Could Potentially Be In The Works

Since the sorrowful news of Rich Homie Quan’s tragic death, fans of the “Spin” rapper have continued to listen through his discography.

What is even more heartbreaking for fans is he had just wrapped up a new project shortly before his death, which could mean a posthumous album is on the way. This news is all according to the late musician’s father, Corey Lamar. On September 7, Lamar sat down with WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden to discuss his son’s life up to the last moments.

“We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project, and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project,” he said. “Quan has probably over 2,000 unreleased songs. But once he gets in a mode to record those songs become old to him. And when they become old he wants to focus on the new stuff. He has a catalog in the vault. He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear.”

So, who could fans expect to hear on the project should it ever be released? In the chat, Lamar shared that Rich Homie Quan just wrapped up collaborations with 2 Chainz and Plies.

Posthumous album are an extremely delicate situation. Still, many of rap’s fallen figures including Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun, DMX, XXXTentacion, Young Dolph, and Pop Smoke’s estates approved the release of a project after the untimely deaths. Many of which of gone on to shift the culture.