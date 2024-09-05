Rich Homie Quan Is Reportedly Dead At 34 Years Old

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar) reportedly died today (September 5) at 34 years old.

TMZ reports that per Quan’s family and “a rep for the Fulton County morgue,” the rapper died in his Atlanta home. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Quan first emerged with his 2013 favorite “Type Of Way.” His biggest solo hit was 2015’s “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” a 3-times platinum single that managed a peak at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and currently has over 300 million streams on Spotify. He released his debut and only album, Rich As In Spirit, in 2018. His most recent release is the 2022 EP Family & Mula.

He was also part of the Cash Money Records collective Rich Gang alongside Young Thug, and the two had a top-20 hit with “Lifestyle.” Quan also featured on YG’s “My N****” with Jeezy, and that was another top-20 single.

Former collaborator Jacquees mourned Quan’s passing online, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life.” Boosie also wrote in a pair of tweets, “JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music. WE GOT SOME GOOD ASS MEMORIES TOGETHER N THAT GO ALWAYS BRING A SMILE TO MY FACE #restupquan WE WAS COOKING UP SOME SH*T TOO.”