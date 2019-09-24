Birdman teased fans with the possibility of a followup to his Rich Gang collaboration with Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan on Instagram, posting a photo of himself, Thug, and R&B singer Jacquees with the caption “Rich Gang 2.” While the original Rich Gang collective, which consisted of Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, and Young Thug apparently split up after the release of the group’s mixtape Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1, it looks like plans may be underway to bring them back.

The last Rich Gang single featuring both Birdman and Young Thug was 2014’s “Lifestyle,” which reached No. 16 on the Hot 100 and helped launch the then-emerging Thugger into the mainstream. It was released after “Tapout,” the 2013 single from the Young Money compilation album, also titled Rich Gang. Once Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug formed the actual group, their popularity skyrocketed, but creative differences and interpersonal strife between the two forced the dissolution of their partnership, which devolved into a bitter feud after both exchanged acidic words. Despite their breakup, fans have seemingly held a torch for their return, including Gucci Mane, who offered $1 million for them to patch things up in spring of last year.

While Young Thug would go on to form his own label, YSL Records, under 300 Entertainment, Rich Homie Quan took several years away from music, eventually returning in 2018 with the debut album, Rich As In Spirit, which peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Thug’s recently released So Much Fun debuted at No. 1. Meanwhile, Birdman — the apparent catalyst in the original collaboration and driving force behind any future iterations of Rich Gang — still has his own joint mixtape to drop; he and Juvenile promised a followup to their well-received mixtape Just Another Gangsta earlier the year with the lead single “Ride Dat” also featuring a reunion of sorts between Birdman, Juvenile, and Lil Wayne.

